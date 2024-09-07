Ranking Lions Roster: 9-1
If the Detroit Lions are to attain their Super Bowl goals, their stars will have to shine bright.
The Lions have amassed an array of star-caliber talent over the course of Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell's four-year tenure leading the organization. In that time, they've drafted plenty of talent and acquired their franchise quarterback in a trade.
These players will need to be at their best on a consistent basis for the Lions to ultimately end the year playing for the Lombardi Trophy.
Here is the final edition in a series evaluating the Lions roster, ranking the players based on potential impact on the team's success in the 2024 season. The final list features players ranked ninth through first.
9.) DT Alim McNeill
McNeill is peaking at the right time. As he enters the final year of his rookie contract, the N.C. State product appears primed for a big season. He had his breakout campaign last year limited by a knee injury, and could play at an even higher level in 2024 after the acquisition of veteran nose tackle DJ Reader.
8.) RB Jahmyr Gibbs
Gibbs proved to be the dynamic talent that the Lions planned for him to be when they drafted him 12th overall in last year's draft. He finished with over 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored 10 rushing touchdowns, putting together a strong rookie campaign.
Now, Gibbs is looking to add more responsibilities in his second NFL season. He could be utilized more as a pass-catcher, be it out of the backfield or in the slot. The Alabama product is a versatile option that gives coordinator Ben Johnson plenty to work with.
7.) S Brian Branch
The Lions drafted a gem in the second round last year with Branch, who turned out to be one of the best defensive playmakers on the team a year ago. He displayed natural instincts in the secondary, playing primarily in the nickel position.
Now, the Lions are moving him to safety in an effort to get him around the ball even more. He's set a high bar, but his sophomore campaign has the potential to be even better than his standout rookie year.
6.) TE Sam LaPorta
LaPorta had a historic rookie campaign, setting the record for receiving yards by a rookie tight end and becoming the first rookie at his position to record 10 touchdowns since Rob Gronkowski did it. He proved to be a big threat in the middle of the field, benefitting from instant chemistry with Jared Goff.
With Josh Reynolds' departure and the lack of a fourth receiver stepping up, LaPorta could see even more targets until one of Detroit's practice squad additions at receiver can step up. He appears set for another big season.
5.) DE Aidan Hutchinson
Hutchinson was near the top of the league in pressures a season ago despite facing plenty of double teams and extra attention from offensive linemen. He added moves to his repitoire and proved to be a difficult assignment for opposing blockers.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn made it clear that he wants Hutchinson to take his game to the next level ahead of his third season. Glenn wants Hutchinson to emerge as the league's best defender, and that goa may not be far-fetched if he can exceed last year's production.
4.) C Frank Ragnow
Ragnow is one of the longest-tenured Lions and for good reason. He has been a mainstay at the center position, anchoring one of the league's best units up front.
The Arkansas product has a claim to be the league's best center, and is undoubtedly one of the most durable players regardless of position. Despite several injuries next to his name on the injury report weekly, Ragnow still managed to suit up in all but two games last season. He has been a massive part of the team's success over the last two seasons.
3.) WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
Since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, St. Brown has carried a massive chip on his shoulder. He is an unrelenting competitor and needs no extra motivation and has gotten better every season.
Last year, he was an All-Pro selection and surpassed 1,500 receiving yards. He signed a massive extension for his efforts, but appears to be just as motivated as ever. With his work ethic, it's hard to see him taking any sort of step back in his fourth campaign.
2.) QB Jared Goff
Goff's career resurgence has lined up exactly with the Lions rapid ascent through the NFC. After struggling through the first year in a Lions uniform, he has been solid each of the last two ears in leading the team to the top of the conference.
The veteran passer has been everything Detroit has needed him to be. His cool demeanor is perfect for leading the team through big games, and he fits Ben Johnson's offensive scheme perfectly.
1.) OT Penei Sewell
The top spot in this ranking belongs to Detroit's All-Pro tackle, who was the first draft selection in the Holmes and Campbell era. He wasted little time developing into an elite player and excels in both pass protection and the run game.
Sewell is also an exceptional athlete, as he is able to get downfield and throw blocks past the line of scrimmage. He, too, earned a hefty extension this offseason and figures to be the centerpiece of Detroit's offensive line.