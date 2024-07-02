Ranking Offenses Lions Will Face in 2024
With high expectations ahead of the 2024 season, the Detroit Lions spent the offseason addressing needs on the defensive side of the ball.
The secondary is revamped and the defensive line has new faces. This points to an improved performance from the unit in 2024. While the run game was stout, the pass defense left more to be desired.
Detroit faces a loaded schedule in 2024, filled with playoff teams from a season ago. It will be an intriguing test for coordinator Aaron Glenn's group.
Here is a ranking of the opposing offenses that the Lions will face in 2024.
14. Tennessee Titans
The Titans are entering the post-Derrick Henry era, as the veteran has signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Will Levis showed promise in his audition as the starter, but will have to prove the success is sustainable. DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley give the young passer weapons, but he has plenty to prove.
13. Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals are in a position opposite the Titans in that they have a veteran quarterback and largely young weapons. Top among them is Marvin Harrison Jr., who is among the highest-rated receiver prospects in recent memory. The Lions will face the Cardinals early, which could be beneficial as this group continues to gel.
12. Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota is in an interesting place. Gone is Kirk Cousins, replaced by a competition between Sam Darnold and rookie J.J. McCarthy. Whoever takes over the starting job will have one of the league's best receivers in Justin Jefferson along with other talents such as T.J. Hockenson and Jordan Addison.
As it stands, the unit will likely need time to grow as McCarthy or Darnold acclimates. The Lions face the Vikings in weeks 7 and 18, meaning they could face two different starters in their meetings. Time will tell how the situation shakes out, but the offense Detroit faces the second time could be much different than in its first meeting.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are trying to maximize their succes from a year ago in what was a poor NFC South division. With Baker Mayfield's resurgence, Tampa Bay could once again be dangerous as long as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are healthy.
The next step for the Buccaneers will be figuring out a consistent run game option. If Mayfield can continue playing at a high level, then Tampa Bay will be a leading contender in the NFC South.
10. Jacksonville Jaguars
With Trevor Lawrence's contract extension finalized, the Jaguars have their franchise quarterback fully in place. Now, they must get top-end production from the former highly touted prospect. They've added two deep threats in Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas to join the steady Christian Kirk.
At running back, Travis Etienne is a two-way threat. The unit has pieces in place, but must now be consistent in a manner that they've struggled to reach in recent years.
9. Indianapolis Colts
The Colts are another team with an interesting quarterback situation. There's major boom potential with Anthony Richardson, but he played in just four games last year before suffering a season-ending injury. When healthy, though, he has the traits to be a dynamic threat.
With physical threats such as Michael Pittman Jr. out wide and Jonathan Taylor in the backfield, the Colts have potential to be a multi-faceted threat. If Richardson proves to be a hit, the Colts' offense will be very dangerous.
8. Seattle Seahawks
If this ranking was solely based off how teams fare against the Lions, Seattle would have a valid claim to the top spot. Geno Smith has lit up Detroit's defense in each of the last two meetings, with the Seahawks inching out close wins each time.
DK Metcalf and Kenneth Walker are two big-time threats, though the Lions did a solid job of neutralizing Walker in their most recent meetings. With Tyler Lockett also in the fold, the Lions will indeed have their hands full early in the season.
7. Chicago Bears
The Bears have put rookie Caleb Williams in a good position to succeed right away. The wide receiver room is loaded with talent, with DJ Moore being joined by Keenan Allen and rookie Rome Odunze. The veteran Allen is among the best in the league when healthy, while Odunze was among the top prospects at the position in the Draft.
If the Bears can get steady play from D'Andre Swift at running back, they'll be in a good position to put up points. If Williams plays well right away, Chicago could play its way into NFC North contention.
6. Buffalo Bills
With Josh Allen in the fold, Buffalo boasts one of the league's most talented passers. He offers a threat on the ground as well, which has given Detroit's defense problems in recent years.
His supporting cast is down with the losses of Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs, but Khalil Shakir showed promise and Keon Coleman should play a big role right away.
5. Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys are another team in a unique position heading into the 2024 season. Dak Prescott is entering the final year of his contract and will likely command top of the market money, and the Cowboys seem to be allowing him to play out his current deal.
With pass-catchers such as CeeDee Lamb and Jake Ferguson in the fold, the Cowboys should remain an explosive offense. However, there is pressure on the team to win big this year with the current core in place.
4. Green Bay Packers
Green Bay has the opportunity to continue climbing lists like these as its young core continues to develop. Quarterback Jordan Love was exceptional over the final stretch of the season, playing at a very high level.
He's surrounded by young talents at wide receiver such as Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson. Green Bay also renovated its backfield by adding Josh Jacobs in place of Aaron Jones. This unit could be quite explosive in 2024.
3. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams' nucleus isn't getting younger, as Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are 36 and 31, respectively. However, they continue to play at a high level when healthy. The addition of Puka Nacua, who had an elite rookie year, doesn't hurt either.
With Kyren Williams providing a stable presence at the running back position, the Lions' defense will be tested in a big way. The season-opening showdown could wind up being a shootout.
2. Houston Texans
The Texans were as aggressive as any team this offseason when it comes to addressing the offense. In addition to signing Nico Collins to a contract extension, the Texans traded for veteran All-Pro talent Stefon Diggs.
C.J. Stroud was the best rookie quarterback of the crop last season and appears poised to continue ascending. If everything comes together for the Texans, they could be among the last teams standing in the AFC.
1. San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are loaded with talent. Former Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy appears to be the perfect fit for an offense full of star-caliber players at every position. Christian McCaffrey anchors the run game, while George Kittle holds down the tight end position.
At wide receiver, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk lead the way. Though Aiyuk's future with the team is murky, he had a strong year in 2023 and is among the best at his position. Additionally, Jauan Jennings proved to be a very reliable third option at the position.