Twitter Reacts to Lions Coachless Practice: Interesting or Pandering?

The Detroit Lions coaching staff is not hesitant to transfer a certain amount of control to their players.

On Monday, head coach Dan Campbell allowed his players to lead a training camp practice.

While it really should not be a surprise that the coaching staff wants to empower a young roster, it is still far from the norm for coaches to give up some control to players.

"Maybe I’m buying too much into all of this, but I think the Lions are going to be a pretty tough out when the season starts," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated writes. "You can see the togetherness in the group on Hard Knocks -- just go watch the way the auditorium exploded during Aidan Hutchinson’s performance at the rookie show -- and the composition of the roster, with strength along the lines of scrimmage, sets up the team to be really competitive and steady week to week."

The reaction to the practice from members of the roster has been favorable.

“They trust us to go out here and work like professionals and not be stupid. Offensive vs. defensive line, we’re out here in shells, and like we’re not going to cut somebody because the coaches aren’t out here," Taylor Decker told reporters Monday. “It’s just a good trust all around. I’ve said it multiple times before throughout camp there’s just been a good atmosphere established for open communication. I think that builds trust.”

