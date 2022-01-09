Skip to main content
Report: Lions Expected to Part Ways with Anthony Lynn

It appears Anthony Lynn will be out as offensive coordinator after one season in Motown.

The Detroit Lions are expected to part ways with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn after their Week 18 contest against the Green Bay Packers. 

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Twitter Sunday morning, “The #Lions and OC Anthony Lynn are expected to part ways following today’s game, sources say. One of the more respected leaders as a HC, it was never a good fit as OC for Lynn in Detroit. He had play-calling duties stripped earlier, and now both sides appear set to walk away.”

Detroit’s offense did not gel early in the season, as the team was implementing a new offense and was without a true No. 1 wide receiver. 

Add to the mix left tackle Taylor Decker missing several weeks after injuring his hand prior to the start of the season, and Lynn never really had an opportunity to succeed. 

Dan Campbell, Detroit’s first-year head coach, decided to take over play-calling duties later in the season, which all but signaled that Lynn's days in Motown were numbered. 

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17445700_168388382_lowres

Predictions: Packers-Lions

The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the Lions' season finale against the Packers.

lions5

Lions Announce Players Elevated from Practice Squad, Activate Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker

The Detroit Lions elevated members of the practice squad, ahead of the team's Week 18 home contest against the Green Bay Packers.

brown5

Antonio Brown Asked About Mental Health, CTE during Wild Podcast: 'I've Got Mental Wealth'

Antonio Brown recently appeared on the "Full Send Podcast."

Despite steady improvements and the development of a consistent run game, Campbell and Co. were never able to correct the massive issues offensively in the red zone. 

It is expected that tight ends coach Ben Johnson and running backs coach Duce Staley will be front-runners to take over for Lynn in 2022.  

lynn5
