Reports: Lions Signing LB, OL
The Detroit Lions are reportedly adding depth at the offensive line and linebacker positions ahead of the second week of the NFL preseason.
According to reports, the Lions are set to sign linebacker Abraham Beauplan and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones. Both players will provide depth after the Lions sustained several injuries in the preseason opener against the New York Giants.
Lions' offensive tackle Connor Galvin has reportedly suffered a torn MCL and will undergo season-ending surgery, which creates a need for depth at the tackle position. Jones has experience playing both the guard and tackle positions and has played in 36 career games since entering the league as a fifth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks in 2018.
Jones played collegiately at Ohio State and comes with a history of injury. He suffered a high-ankle sprain that sent him to injured reserve as a rookie. He was plagued by injury throughout his time with the Seahawks and left for Tennessee in 2022.
After an injury ended his season prematurely in 2022, Jones was viewed as a favorite to start on the offensive line. However, he was released during training camp in 2023 after starting a pair of fights. Titans' coach Mike Vrabel had a zero-fighting rule and released the offensive lineman the day after kicking him out of practice.
Beauplan, meanwhile, is a 24-year-old who spent last season with the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad after going undrafted. He played collegiately for two years Navarro College before transferring to Marshall.
In three years at Marshall, Beauplan recorded 231 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one interception. Detroit had also been dealing with injuries at the linebacker position, as Malcolm Rodriguez did not practice Tuesday or play in the preseason opener.
Detroit will travel to Kansas City for its second preseason game, taking on the Chiefs at 4 p.m. Saturday.