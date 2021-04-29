NFC North Rumor: Aaron Rodgers Close to Being Traded

Could the landscape of the NFC North be changing forever?

After a wild afternoon filled with drama surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, an ex-Broncos player just went on the radio to state that the Denver Broncos are very close to trading for the league MVP.

Mark Schlereth reportedly told 104.3 The Fan that the "#Broncos are not taking a QB in the #NFLDraft because they are close to trading for Aaron Rodgers, per his sources. As close to a done deal as it can be."

"The Packers reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they were going to trade him in the offseason, then backed off. It’s been a bleep show between them ever since. And within the last week Rodgers told the team ... trade or no trade, I’m not coming back," NFL analyst Trey Wingo reported earlier on Thursday.

Rodgers had reportedly become frustrated with the team for a myriad of reasons, including drafting Jordan Love, issues with his contract and the team not following through on a promise to trade him.

The Broncos have been in search of a franchise passer since the retirement of John Elway.

If Rodgers is indeed traded, the landscape of the NFC North could be altered for many seasons to come.

