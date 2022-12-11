Romeo Okwara Makes 2022 Debut, Will Harris, Evan Brown Inactive

Here is a list of players who are inactive for the Lions in Week 14 against the Vikings.

It has been a long road for Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara.

After 14 months away from the game of football, the 27-year-old will play in his first game of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday.

After suffering a ruptured Achilles in 2021, Okwara has missed the Lions' last 25 games.

Last season, prior to his injury, Okwara recorded one sack and 16 pressures, after signing a long-term contract extension the previous offseason.

“We just wanted to give him just a little bit more time,” Lions head coach Dan Campbell said, when asked about why Okwara did not debut against the Jaguars last week. “He’s close, but yeah, we wanted to see how he was. He had a pretty good load last week, let him wake up Sunday morning, how did he feel, all that, and now, here we go. Let’s see where he’s at Wednesday.”

Each player that suffers a serious injury has a different journey in their recovery. While Jeff Okudah was able to return in a shorter timespan, Okwara needed more time to be fully able to return to action.

"It’s been frustrating at some points," said Okwara. "A lot of ups and downs, but you know what, I’m kind of excited to be at the point I’m at right now. At some points, I didn’t think I’d be at this point. So, just really excited to be a part of it and just getting back out there with the guys.”

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is equally excited for Okwara's return.

"Excited to have that player back, he’s excited to be on the field," Glenn said. "I know he’s chomping at the bit to get a chance to play, so I’m really looking forward to seeing how he operates.”

Unfortunately for Detroit's defense, cornerback Will Harris will not take the field this week. He missed practice time this week dealing with a hip injury.

Here is the updated list of the Lions' Week 14 inactives:

G Kayode Awosika

LB Derrick Barnes

DL Michael Brockers

C/G Evan Brown

DL Austin Bryant

CB Will Harris

WR Tom Kennedy