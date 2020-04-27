The Detroit Lions announced Monday they have released running back Tra Carson, long-snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker and punter Matt Wile.

On Monday, the Lions will begin their virtual offseason program. For veterans, the Lions are going to use two hours every day during phase one to do online classroom work.

The training sessions will be voluntary -- four days a week, and veterans will work out on their own at their various locations.

Following the completion of the draft, Detroit added seven undrafted free agents.

The current Lions roster is set at 90-players.

Lions UDFA Acquisitions

Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel

South Dakota State FB Luke Sellers

Washington TE Hunter Bryant

Notre Dame S Jalen Elliott

Auburn P Arryn Siposs

Auburn DB Jeremiah Dinson

Norfolk State DB Bobby Price

Who the Lions picked:

