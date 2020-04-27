AllLions
Detroit Lions Release Four Players Following 2020 Draft

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions announced Monday they have released running back Tra Carson, long-snapper James Fisher, guard Casey Tucker and punter Matt Wile. 

On Monday, the Lions will begin their virtual offseason program. For veterans, the Lions are going to use two hours every day during phase one to do online classroom work.

The training sessions will be voluntary -- four days a week, and veterans will work out on their own at their various locations. 

Following the completion of the draft, Detroit added seven undrafted free agents.

The current Lions roster is set at 90-players. 

Lions UDFA Acquisitions

  • Iowa State long snapper Steven Wirtel
  • South Dakota State FB Luke Sellers
  • Washington TE Hunter Bryant 
  • Notre Dame S Jalen Elliott 
  • Auburn P Arryn Siposs 
  • Auburn DB Jeremiah Dinson 
  • Norfolk State DB Bobby Price

Who the Lions picked:

  • First round, Pick three - Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah
  • Second round, Pick three (No. 35 overall) - Georgia RB D’Andre Swift
  • Third round, Pick three (No. 67 overall) - Notre Dame EDGE Julian Okwara
  • Third round, Pick 11 (No. 75 overall from Colts) - OSU G Jonah Jackson
  • Fourth round, Pick 15 (No. 121 overall from Raiders) - Kentucky G Logan Stenberg
  • Fifth round, Pick 20 (No. 166 overall from Eagles) - Wisconsin WR Quintez Cephus
  • Fifth round, Pick 26 (No. 172 overall from Raiders) - New Mexico State RB Jason Huntley
  • Sixth round, Pick 18 (No. 197 overall from Colts) - Utah DT John Penisini
  • Seventh round, Pick 21 (No. 235 overall from Eagles via Patriots) - Ohio State DT Jashon Cornell

