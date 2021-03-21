Roundtable: Which Free Agent Do You Wish the Lions Would've Signed?

The latest SI All Lions Roundtable focuses on the one free agent the Lions missed out on signing plus more

1.) What grade would you give the Lions in free agency?

Vito Chirco: The Lions have enjoyed a smart, financially conservative offseason thus far. They haven't spent lavishly at any one position, and I think it's a wise move, considering the organization is in rebuild mode.

I also like how the Lions got veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers for a seventh-round pick.

Even after adding Breshad Perriman, they have some work to do at wide receiver, with Kenny Golladay (N.Y. Giants) and Marvin Jones Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars) having already departed via free agency. It's a position, however, that the team might address in the NFL Draft.

All in all, I would give the Lions a "B-" grade after the first week of free agency.

John Maakaron: I give the Lions a solid "B." Fair and responsible decisions were made by Detroit's front office. Several of the players that were not retained or that were cap casualties needed to move on.

I was surprised by Miles Killebrew moving on. I felt he had a productive season in 2020 and that Detroit's new coaching staff could have built upon his skill set.

Adam Strozynski: Man, this is tough. The Lions' free-agent moves have been responsible, but without any real sizzle. Their best move may have been in a trade. I'll give them a "B." Again, very responsible but nothing over the top.

2.) What signing excited you the most?

Chirco: I would say the signing of former Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams, who inked a two-year deal worth up to $7.5 million with the Lions.

Williams is an asset as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, having recorded five reception touchdowns in 2019. He's also caught at least 25 balls, and has accumulated at least 210 receiving yards each year since being drafted by the Packers in 2017.

Meanwhile, he's averaged at least 4.2 yards on the ground each of the last two seasons, including a career-high 4.3 yards per carry in '19.

And, he'll be just 26 years old, going into the start of the 2021 season. So, he'll bring fresher legs and be an upgrade over both Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson as Detroit's No. 2 back.

Maakaron: I like the signing of running back Jamaal Williams. He will fit right in to the locker room, and he can be an asset for Detroit's offense.

He is sure-handed, and can spell D'Andre Swift when needed. With Detroit's increased emphasis on the run, Williams will get some touches and opportunities to show he can contribute more for a team that trusts him.

Strozynski: Does the Michael Brockers re-signing count? Grabbing a dominant starting defensive tackle for a future seventh-round pick, then resigning him for a team-friendly deal. Check and check.

3.) Which player that signed elsewhere do you wish the Lions would have acquired?

Chirco: Safety John Johnson, who will be just 25 years old throughout the course of the 2021 campaign.

He's an impact defender that played both strong safety and free safety during his time with the L.A. Rams, and he's done a solid job in pass coverage ever since being drafted by the Rams in 2017.

In fact, in 2020, he finished with eight passes defensed and an interception, to go along with 105 total tackles.

I wish the Lions would've snatched him up, before the Cleveland Browns did.

Maakaron: I wanted Detroit to sign linebacker Lavonte David. He would have been a nice addition to Detroit's defense, and could have been a stabilizing force for new Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Strozynski: Wide receiver is still a spot with lots of needed help. A guy like JuJu Smith-Schuster, who re-signed with the Steelers, would have stepped in as your No. 1 guy and could have excelled in this offense.

4.) What was your biggest takeaway from the Jared Goff introductory press conference?

Chirco: For me, it's the fact that the Rams trading him provided him with an extra source of motivation. Or, as he put it, a "chip" on his shoulder.

Lions fans, from near and far, should all be happy with that being the case.

Now, the onus is on Goff to prove that he can get back to being as productive as he was in 2017 and 2018 when he was a Pro Bowler. If he can, Detroit will be in good hands under center for the foreseeable future.

Maakaron: Detroit's front office sure likes the smooth-talking quarterbacks. Goff was very measured in his approach to talking with the media.

After hearing the energy of head coach Dan Campbell, Goff leaves you wanting more. Like Campbell said, he has a "quiet confidence" about him that the organization is impressed with. And, he should have a "chip" on his shoulder, because nobody believes he is the quarterback of the future in Detroit.

Strozynski: He is here to prove something, and is going to use that fire. I like that. I think it connects with the fanbase.

