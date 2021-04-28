Rumor: Lions Attempted to Trade Up to No. 4

ESPN reported on 'chatter' that the Detroit Lions attempted to trade up to the No. 4 spot in the NFL Draft

At this time of year, rumors and draft speculation are running rampant.

Just one day ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, ESPN reported on the latest NFL news and rumors.

According to NFL reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions tried to trade up to the No. 4 spot with the Atlanta Falcons.

The plan likely would have been for Detroit to trade up to select wideout LSU Ja'Marr Chase.

"Detroit could go any number of ways. The Lions have a depleted roster and need everything. We've been told not to rule them completely out of the quarterback mix at No. 7, depending on how things shake out with the 49ers, but QB is not their primary focus. They like Parsons or Phillips if they go defense (or especially if they trade down and go defense). They could go with Slater as a versatile offensive line piece. And many expect them to take a wide receiver. There was chatter early in the week that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to get Chase, but the Falcons' asking price was too high."

At his pre-draft media session, general manager Brad Holmes explained the Lions were prepared to move in either direction.

"At seven, we do have a cluster of players that we're comfortable with picking. At the same time, we will be very prepared and also willing to move in either direction. We're still open in those regards. But, there are a cluster of players that we would be comfortable with," Holmes said.

While Chase is a wideout that would fit immediately into Detroit's offense, there has also been speculation that Detroit could target an offensive lineman at No. 7 or trade down to potentially select linebacker Micah Parsons.

All the speculation and rumors will come to an end when night one of the draft actually kicks off Thursday, April 29 from Cleveland, Ohio.