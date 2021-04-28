Rumor: Lions Attempted to Trade Up to No. 4

NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI.com
Search

Rumor: Detroit Lions Attempted to Trade Up to No. 4

ESPN reported on 'chatter' that the Detroit Lions attempted to trade up to the No. 4 spot in the NFL Draft
Author:
Updated:
Original:

At this time of year, rumors and draft speculation are running rampant. 

Just one day ahead of the 2021 NFL draft, ESPN reported on the latest NFL news and rumors. 

According to NFL reporters Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, the Detroit Lions tried to trade up to the No. 4 spot with the Atlanta Falcons. 

The plan likely would have been for Detroit to trade up to select wideout LSU Ja'Marr Chase.  

"Detroit could go any number of ways. The Lions have a depleted roster and need everything. We've been told not to rule them completely out of the quarterback mix at No. 7, depending on how things shake out with the 49ers, but QB is not their primary focus. They like Parsons or Phillips if they go defense (or especially if they trade down and go defense). They could go with Slater as a versatile offensive line piece. And many expect them to take a wide receiver. There was chatter early in the week that the Lions tried to trade up to No. 4 to get Chase, but the Falcons' asking price was too high."

At his pre-draft media session, general manager Brad Holmes explained the Lions were prepared to move in either direction. 

"At seven, we do have a cluster of players that we're comfortable with picking. At the same time, we will be very prepared and also willing to move in either direction. We're still open in those regards. But, there are a cluster of players that we would be comfortable with," Holmes said. 

While Chase is a wideout that would fit immediately into Detroit's offense, there has also been speculation that Detroit could target an offensive lineman at No. 7 or trade down to potentially select linebacker Micah Parsons. 

All the speculation and rumors will come to an end when night one of the draft actually kicks off Thursday, April 29 from Cleveland, Ohio.

holmes5
News

Rumor: Lions Attempted to Trade Up to No. 4

smith5
News

Detroit Lions Pass on OL Penei Sewell in Latest PFF Mock Draft

perriman5
News

Breshad Perriman Says He Will Make 'Big Plays' for Lions

rodgers5
News

Lions Flagship Radio Station Proposes Bold NFL Draft Trade

anzalone5
News

Alex Anzalone: Playing for Detroit Lions Is 'Fresh Start'

decker1
News

Taylor Decker Does Not Plan To Get Vaccinated

fields5
News

Worst-Case Scenario for Detroit Lions in 2021 NFL Draft

USATSI_13905243_168388382_lowres
News

NFL Draft 'Wants' for the Lions