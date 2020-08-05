Center Russell Bodine Becomes Third Detroit Lion to Opt Out

Offensive lineman Russell Bodine is the third Detroit Lions player that has elected to opt out from playing this season.

Bodine joins defensive tackle John Atkins and wide receiver Geronimo Allison as the members of Detroit's roster that have chosen not to suit up for 2020.

In December of 2019, Bodine signed a futures contract with Detroit after stops in New England, Buffalo and Cincinnati.

Head coach Matt Patricia expressed support of his players that have decided to opt out when he addressed the media last Friday.

"I think, again, it's another great point to exactly what we were talking about, about how real this virus is and how important it is for everybody to stay safe and certainly from the standpoint of making sure we take care of everybody, including our family," Patricia said.

He added, "Certainly, our families are the most important thing, and I know a lot of the time in football that gets lost. But, I think about it every single day. My wife and my kids and a lot of our guys are in the same situations or whether it's their parents or grandparents or whatever it might be. So, 100 percent, just have to respect everybody's feelings and opinions on trying to stay as safe as possible. Absolutely."

