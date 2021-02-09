Did Lions Make Tactical Error Not Pursuing Russell Wilson?

Reports have surfaced that Russell Wilson is unhappy with Seattle Seahawks.

The Detroit Lions decided that quarterback Jared Goff was worth acquiring for an extra first-round draft choice.

But, did general manager Brad Holmes and the Lions front office make a tactical error in taking on Goff's contract?

By agreeing to trade for Goff, Detroit has taken itself out of the market for a quarterback who could be unhappy with his current situation.

Similar to Matthew Stafford, who requested a trade after 12 seasons in Detroit, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is reportedly growing increasingly frustrated in Seattle.

From 2010 to 2020, 10 quarterbacks have been sacked 300 or more times and Wilson is among them.

According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, "I’m hearing Russell Wilson’s camp has grown increasingly frustrated by the Seahawks inability to protect the 8 time Pro Bowler. He has been sacked 394 times in 9 seasons. This situation warrants serious monitoring."

Could Wilson be on his way out of Seattle?

Early reports indicate that Seattle has zero interest in trading Wilson, but La Canfora notes that the situation in Seattle warrants strong attention moving forward.

For Detroit, it would be very difficult and challenging to make a move of this caliber due to their current cap situation.

Also, the organization still has the option of drafting one of the talented young quarterbacks available in this year's NFL draft.

The talented veteran quarterback still has three years remaining on his current contract, with his cap number being $32 million in 2021, $37 million in 2022 and $39 million in 2023.

More from SI All Lions:

Kurt Warner Shares Concerns about Jared Goff

Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Jared Goff Was Not Just 'Throw-In' of Matthew Stafford Trade

Should Ndamukong Suh Return to Detroit Lions

Carolina Panthers' Offer for Stafford Revealed

Is Penei Sewell an Option for Lions at No. 7 Overall?

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.