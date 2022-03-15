Marcus Williams Will Not Join Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions could not come to terms with one of the top-ranked safeties in this year's free-agent class.

Former New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams, 25, has agreed in principle to a long-term contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Many presumed the talented safety would be coveted by Detroit, due to his ties with members of the Lions' coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Williams recorded 15 interceptions in his five years playing in the Saints' defense.

The Lions' defensive scheme requires a lot from the safety position.

Adding a player who was considered the best safety available could have complemented Tracy Walker, whose play has steadily improved over the past couple of seasons.

According to Sports Illustrated, "Perhaps the most enticing prospect in free agency not named Davante Adams, Williams checks all the boxes as a franchise building block. He’ll enter next year in his age-26 season, coming off his best year against the pass (an opposing quarterback completion percentage under 50%) and one of his best seasons as a tackler. Williams has perfected the art of center fielder in Dennis Allen’s offense but also adds a certain thickness as a front-seven defender if he has to crawl into the box."

Since being selected in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 42 overall) out of the University of Utah, the veteran defensive back has played in 76 career games.

In five seasons in the NFL, he has also recorded three forced fumbles, one tackle for loss, 38 passes defensed and 239 solo tackles.

Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone, who was drafted in the same draft class by the Saints, described Williams as a "freak athlete" when he addressed reporters after signing his new contract.

"He's a hard worker. Super talented. Super athletic. He's young, but he's wise and experienced. He's started since day one in New Orleans," Anzalone said. "Honestly, he's a freak athlete and a great guy. He does all the right things and one of the guys that you definitely want in your locker room."

