Report: Saints Have Player Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions home game against the New Orleans Saints is in jeopardy after fullback Michael Burton reportedly tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Pro-Football Focus, New Orleans became aware of the positive test result after arriving in Detroit Saturday evening ahead of their Week 4 game against Detroit at Ford Field  Sunday afternoon.

Additional testing is now taking place for those players who have been identified as being near Burton on the Saints plane.

Two games on the NFL schedule have already been postponed as a result of players testing positive for coronavirus. 

On Saturday, it was announced that Cam Newton tested positive, and the game between the Patriots and Chiefs was postponed to either Monday or Tuesday as a result.

The Titans and Steelers has been already postponed to Week 7 after several players on Tennessee's roster along with members of the organization tested positive. 

At this point, New Orleans is awaiting the results of point of care testing in order to determine how many more members of the Saints organization have been exposed to the virus. 

The game has yet to be officially postponed and it is unclear as of early Sunday if the game will take place in any capacity. 

SI All Lions will stay on top of this developing story and will update the report as news becomes available.

