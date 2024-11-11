Sam LaPorta May Miss Jaguars Game With Shoulder Injury
The Detroit Lions got a season-high in receiving yards from tight end Sam LaPorta Sunday, but he didn't finish the game due to suffering a shoulder injury in the third quarter.
LaPorta exited after hauling in a 37-yard pass from Goff that set up a score for running back David Montgomery. He was ruled questionable in the aftermath of the injury and did not return. He finished the game with three catches for 66 yards, including a second quarter 20-yard touchdown catch.
Lions coach Dan Campbell offered an update on the talented second-year tight end following the team's 26-23 win, which was cemented by Jake Bates' game-winning boot as time expired. Detroit shut out the Houston Texans in the second half after trailing 23-7 after the first two quarters.
Campbell explained that the Iowa product is dealing with a potential sprain near the AC joint in his shoulder. While the injury was not expected to be significant, it could force him to miss the team's Week 11 game against Jacksonville.
“I don’t know how significant it will be. It’s not something like—this is not, ‘He’s going to be out four weeks,’” Campbell said. “Maybe, he might miss this week. We’ll see. He’s got a little sprain in here (points to shoulder/neck) kinda the AC joint. He tried to go back in and it wasn’t quite right. It didn’t quite feel right. So we’ll get it checked tomorrow, we’ll see where it’s at, see how significant it is, and just take it day-to-day.”
The severity of LaPorta's injury is currently uncertain and will likely be understood better following postgame testing. Reports indicate that he exited the team locker room wearing a sling after undergoing X-rays.