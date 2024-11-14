Sam LaPorta Misses Thursday Practice
The Detroit Lions returned to practice Thursday to prepare for their showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Tight end Sam LaPorta did not participate in practice after being listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's estimated practice report. He suffered a shoulder strain in the team's win over Houston on Sunday and is considered day-to-day, with his status for Sunday's game still uncertain.
Meanwhile, Taylor Decker and Malcolm Rodriguez were on the field after being tabbed as limited participants Wednesday.
Detroit also has a trio of players on the defensive side working their way back from injuries, as Brodric Martin, Ifeatu Melifonwu and Emmanuel Moseley are all within their return windows from injured reserve.
In the case of Martin, he's in the third week of his practice window after beginning practice prior to the Packers game. He has yet to be activated, and the Lions have until Nov. 20 to determine whether or not to activate him.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn explained that the team has focused on getting Martin used to the feel of contact within the practice setting. It remains undecided whether the Lions will elect to activate him ahead of the team's Week 11 game.
"That’s a tough situation for any player, especially at that position because of the physical nature of that position. He’s a big man with long arms, something we require here to play that position," Glenn explained. "But being able to go through the physical tasks of doing those things on a day-to-day basis is something that he’s got to get back to. And I will never put a guy out there that hasn’t had a chance to practice and feel that."