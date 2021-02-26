McVay: Rams' Issues on Offense Not All Jared Goff's Fault

After making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 2017 and 2018 and throwing for 28 and 32 touchdowns, respectively, new Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's production dipped each of the last two seasons.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick threw for just 22 touchdowns in 2019, and then followed that up by throwing for only 20 TDs in 2020.

Goff's level of play fell off to the point that Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams deemed he was no longer good enough to help the franchise win a Super Bowl.

Subsequently, he was shipped off to Detroit earlier this offseason as part of the blockbuster trade that netted the Rams longtime Lions franchise passer Matthew Stafford.

Although many pundits and fans alike will blame the Rams' offensive woes over the last couple of seasons on Goff, McVay expressed during a video conference with media Thursday that such an assessment is "unfair" to his former quarterback.

"I think the unfair narrative has been that some of our decrease in production is exclusively on the quarterback,” McVay told reporters. “That’s not true at all. I think certainly, I have a big hand in that. I have to be able to look myself in the mirror and acknowledge, and be able to evolve, improve and take ownership in that."

Additionally, McVay wants to ensure that people remember what Goff accomplished during his five years in Los Angeles, including guiding the Rams to an NFC championship during the 2018 campaign.

“I’m not going to run away from the blame that’s deserved on my end," McVay added. "But, what I do think is important (is) that the narrative (that) becomes, ‘Oh, this is the outlet for why the offense wasn’t what it was’ -- that’s unfair to Jared. And, I think it’s disrespectful to what he’s done over the last four years.”

Goff will get the chance to prove his worth all over again in his first season in the Motor City.

He is projected to be Detroit's Week 1 starter under center, even if the organization decides to draft a quarterback in this year's NFL Draft.

More from SI All Lions:

Is Kyle Pitts the Next Calvin Johnson?

Tracy Walker Should Have Bounce-Back Season in 2021

Mel Kiper Has 49ers Trading Up for Lions' No. 7 Pick

Cephus Sues Wisconsin: Feels Used as 'Scapegoat'

Better Fit: LB Micah Parsons or LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah?

Decision to Franchise Tag Golladay May Not Occur Quickly

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.