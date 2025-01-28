One Senior Bowl Player for Lions to Watch at Every Defensive Position
The Detroit Lions will have new leadership for their defense in 2025.
With Aaron Glenn now serving as the head coach of the New York Jets, the Lions have promoted Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator. Time will tell what new wrinkles Sheppard provides, but the Lions will likely stick to their same principles.
The Senior Bowl will offer them an opportunity to evaluate some of the best available talent in this year's draft. With the struggles and injuries that hampered them in 2024, upgrading the defensive talent from a depth perspective will be pivotal.
Here is one player at each position to watch at the Senior Bowl with practices starting Tuesday.
EDGE: Mike Green, Marshall
Green was recently mocked to the Lions in NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft of the offseason, and it's not hard to see the fit. He led the FBS with 17 sacks this season and has a wide array of rush moves that help him counter however offensive linemen try to block him.
With 23 total tackles for loss, Green was truly an impact player. While he was highly productive, there may be concerns about whether that level of production will translate from the Sun Belt to the NFL. Still, he has a chance to prove that it can beginning this week.
Interior defensive line: Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
Norman-Lott is a physically imposing defender, as he measured 6-foot-1, 295 pounds at the Senior Bowl Monday. He began his career at Arizona State, where he played three years and totaled 45 tackles before heading to the SEC.
It was a productive two seasons with the Vols for him, as he notched 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss across his time with the team. He was a rotational player with Tennessee, and that's a role Detroit could be looking to upgrade. If he can showcase some positional versatility, he'll be a popular mid-round pick.
Linebacker: Demetrius Knight, South Carolina
Knight is an intriguing player for many reasons, starting with his measurables at 6-foot-1 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan. He played six collegiate seasons and totaled 233 career tackles across tenures with Georgia Tech, Charlotte and most recently South Carolina.
The defender recorded four career interceptions as well as four sacks and 17 total tackles for loss. He developed every season, as eight of his tackles for loss came in his final collegiate season. While he's on the older side of the class, he could wind up being a steal for a team that takes a chance on his physical traits. If he stacks up well from an athletic perspective, he'll be very appealing for a team like Detroit.
Cornerback: Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
Kone has interesting traits as a long, rangy cornerback. He's long and lean, at 6-foot-1, 186 pounds and was exceptional in the Mid-American Conference at Western Michigan. Per Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 45.7 completion percentage on passes in his direction.
A transfer from FCS Indiana State, Kone recorded one interception apiece in each of his two years at Western Michigan. His size allows him to compete for 50-50 throws, and he has the fluidity to stay in phase with faster receivers.
Safety: Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
A ball-hawking safety from Oklahoma, Bowman fits the Lions' takeaway-oriented style. Though the Lions are deep at safety, Bowman has proven to be a menace in coverage with 11 interceptions across four collegiate seasons, including six in 2023.
Bowman also isn't afraid of physicality, with 10 career tackles for loss from the safety position. There's a lot to like about his competitiveness, and Detroit is drawn to versatile players. He fits as someone with good cover skills, as he could wind up being a nickel corner or safety at the next level.