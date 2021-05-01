Penei Sewell: 'Everybody Will Feel My Passion'

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Penei Sewell shares his plans for when he next steps out on the football field.

It has been a whirlwind few days for the Detroit Lions' latest first-round draft choice.

From humble beginnings to flying across the country to meet with his new teammates and coaches, Penei Sewell and his family may actually need to be pinched to make sure this is all occurring.

During his introductory press conference with reporters, the 20-year-old lineman explained that his mother was taking everything in and was in disbelief regarding what was occurring around her.

Sewell decided to opt out of the 2020 season, a decision he found to be extremely challenging.

“When I was watching everybody, I wrote down in my notes that the next time I get to step on the field of play, that I’m going to make the most of it, and that everybody will feel my passion and my heart the next time I step in between those lines.

“Because man it was hard to see -- especially little bro out there and for me to not really go out there and share that moment with him -- it was difficult," Sewell commented further. "So, I wrote down in my notes that, I’m sitting out for a reason, I’m going out with a purpose and I’m going to make the most of it the next time I get my chance.”

For Detroit's coaches, a conversation with Sewell earlier this week cemented that he was indeed a player they wanted to add to their organization.

“It’s not every day you can find an athlete that is his size and has his temperament,” head coach Dan Campbell said at Sewell's introductory press conference. “All right, this is a tough dude that knows how to play nasty, and he can protect the quarterback. That’s what you’re looking for when you’re trying to build a foundation on the O-line."