Shannon Sharpe: Jameson Williams Does Not 'Like His Money'
The NFL world has been reacting to the recent news of Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams being in a vehicle that was involved in a traffic stop and having a concealed weapon under his seat.
There is a question of whether the former first-round pick followed the proper rules in order to be able to legally carry a concealed weapon in the State of Michigan.
After being questioned by police, Williams and his brother were let go. After questions arose regarding if he recieved preferential treatment, the Detroit Police Department is launching an investigation surrounding why Williams was let go.
One of the officers felt there was justification for an arrest, while another called superior to discuss further how they should proceed.
On a recent episode of "Nightcap" hosted by Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco, the former NFL players expressed disappointment Williams was involved in such a predicament.
“Guys, if you’re going to get a firearm, get it registered. Get a firearm permit, a concealed weapons permit to carry it," said Sharpe. "Oh come on, man. Ocho (Chad Ochocinco), he don’t like his money. He don’t like money. He got suspended six games last year, Ocho, for betting on football. He just got suspended for two games.”
Ochocinco weighed in, saying, “Damn, man. I hate it, it’s like one thing on top of another."
Members of Detroit's roster and coaching staff have expressed their support of Williams, who is free to return to the team following the Lions Week 9 contest against the Green Bay Packers.
Detroit was able to win in dominant fashion, 52-14, in Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans at Ford Field.
