    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Boos Turn to Cheers from Detroit Lions Fans

    Detroit Lions principal owner addresses being jeered at Ford Field.
    Author:

    The fanbase of the Detroit Lions verbally expressed its frustration with ownership during a halftime celebration for Calvin Johnson earlier this year.

    Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp recently addressed the Lions' current rebuild and her reaction to the uncomfortable moment at Ford Field.

    "Obviously, no one likes to be booed, but I totally understand it," Ford Hamp told the Detroit Free Press. "Totally understand it. Understand the frustration all the years. I think it was a lot of things involved in that booing, so as I say no one likes it, but I got it. Totally got it. And, I’m as frustrated as the fans are, and I appreciate their sentiment. And, hopefully what we’re trying to do here will turn to cheers one day."

    The Lions are likely headed to a record of 0-7, as they will face a familiar foe in quarterback Matthew Stafford. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_16976056_168388382_lowres

    Predictions: Lions-Rams

    Predictions for the Detroit Lions' Week 7 contest with the Los Angeles Rams.

    USATSI_16875509_168388382_lowres

    Predictions: Northwestern-Michigan

    Vito Chirco, Camren Clouthier and Adam Strozynski of SI All Lions provide their predictions for today's contest between the Northwestern Wildcats and the Michigan Wolverines.

    barnes5

    How Alex Anzalone Has Mentored Derrick Barnes

    Alex Anzalone has been preparing rookie linebacker Derrick Barnes to one day make the defensive calls for the Detroit Lions.

    Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, who is aware the team could finish with a top selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was spotted scouting Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. 

    "We do have fabulous fans as we all know, and they’ve stuck with us forever through thick and thin -- and a lot of thin. It’s been hard, so I agree. And this year, it’s a rebuild, it’s painful," Ford Hamp said. "We knew it was going to be hard, but it’s hard to lose. No one likes to lose. I hate to lose, but we are working on things and I think we’ve got a good path."

    lions5
    News

    Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Boos Turn to Cheers from Detroit Lions Fans

    just now
    USATSI_16976056_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Lions-Rams

    25 minutes ago
    USATSI_16875509_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Northwestern-Michigan

    21 hours ago
    barnes5
    News

    How Alex Anzalone Has Mentored Derrick Barnes

    21 hours ago
    spielman5
    OnePride+

    Emotional Reaction of Chris Spielman to Special Honor Is Going Viral

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_16961613_168388382_lowres
    News

    Is Clemson's Justyn Ross Lions' Wide Receiver of Future?

    Oct 23, 2021
    swift5
    News

    Detroit Lions' 2021 Friday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable

    Oct 22, 2021
    decker5
    News

    Taylor Decker Suffered Injury Setback Last Week, Out Against Rams

    Oct 22, 2021