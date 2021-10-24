Sheila Ford Hamp Hopes Boos Turn to Cheers from Detroit Lions Fans

The fanbase of the Detroit Lions verbally expressed its frustration with ownership during a halftime celebration for Calvin Johnson earlier this year.

Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp recently addressed the Lions' current rebuild and her reaction to the uncomfortable moment at Ford Field.

"Obviously, no one likes to be booed, but I totally understand it," Ford Hamp told the Detroit Free Press. "Totally understand it. Understand the frustration all the years. I think it was a lot of things involved in that booing, so as I say no one likes it, but I got it. Totally got it. And, I’m as frustrated as the fans are, and I appreciate their sentiment. And, hopefully what we’re trying to do here will turn to cheers one day."

The Lions are likely headed to a record of 0-7, as they will face a familiar foe in quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes, who is aware the team could finish with a top selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, was spotted scouting Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux at the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

"We do have fabulous fans as we all know, and they’ve stuck with us forever through thick and thin -- and a lot of thin. It’s been hard, so I agree. And this year, it’s a rebuild, it’s painful," Ford Hamp said. "We knew it was going to be hard, but it’s hard to lose. No one likes to lose. I hate to lose, but we are working on things and I think we’ve got a good path."