Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

John Maakaron

Pro Football Focus predicts that Denver Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris could be a nice acquisition for the Detroit Lions defensive line. 

Harris is a free agent acquisition that would start the process of filling the holes on Detroit's defensive line. Mike Daniels and A’Shawn Robinson are free agents, and Damon "Snacks" Harrison has been released.

In 2019, Harris produced six sacks. According to PFF, he received a 73.1 pass-rush grade on 636 snaps. 

In recent weeks, it has been rumored that Denver will not look to retain the former seventh-round pick from Illinois State. He recorded 15 sacks in his three years in Denver.

“The Lions went from stacked on the interior defensive line to in dire need of help in just one-year’s time,” Pro Football Focus writes. "They’ll be hunting for talent there this free agency, and Shelby Harris is the low-risk, high-reward type player who fits the bill. After spending two years with the Raiders in a minimal role back in 2014-15, Harris spent the past three seasons with the Broncos as a solid role player. He recorded an elite 90.4 overall grade in 2018 on limited reps but saw that dip back down 76.8 with an increased workload in 2019.

“Assuming his projected contract is what he gets, the risk in investing him will be relatively low and worth pursuing."

It is expected that it would take approximately a three-year contract worth around $16 million to secure his services.

