QB Controversy: Should J.J. McCarthy Be Michigan Wolverines Starter?

September 5, 2021
Do Michigan Wolverines Already Have Quarterback Controversy?

Should J.J. McCarthy be the starting quarterback of the Michigan Wolverines?
Author:

Michigan Wolverines freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy had quite the debut against the Western Michigan Broncos. 

In their season debut from Michigan Stadium, the Wolverines took advantage of the Broncos and secured an easy 47-14 victory.

Junior Cade McNamara got the nod to start and went 9-of-11 for 136 yards and two touchdowns prior to McCarthy's debut.

According to The Spun, "It was a bomb by McCarthy that has really turned heads though. In the fourth quarter, the Wolverines found themselves in a 3rd-and-25 situation, a pretty unwinnable situation. McCarthy was flushed out to the right by a pass rusher, avoided a sack and set his feet, delivering a perfect strike to Daylen Baldwin over the top of the defense. He ran away from the Broncos defensive backs for a 69-yard touchdown to cap things off."

In his debut, McCarthy finished 4-for-6 for 80 yards and a touchdown, giving those clamoring for head coach Jim Harbaugh to finally develop a productive quarterback a glimmer of hope.

Certain Wolverines supporters even took to social media to wonder out loud how McCarthy did not earn the nod from the beginning of the game. 

The Wolverines host the Washington Huskies in a primetime matchup next Saturday evening at 8 p.m. from Michigan Stadium.

