AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Should Lions Be Traveling All Over the Country Amid CoronaVirus Scare?

John Maakaron

As daily news comes out regarding the ramifications of the COVID-19 virus, the Detroit Lions appear to be operating as normal. 

Oklahoma held its prospect pro day on Wednesday and Clemson is holding theirs Thursday. 

General manager Bob Quinn was in attendance Wednesday for Oklahoma's pro day, while head Matt Patricia was seen chatting with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as their pro day began. 

Panic and anxiety has started to sweep the country -- and while many leagues are currently shutting down events to the public, we have yet to hear about NFL events being cancelled. 

According to Cowboys reporter, Michael Gehlken:

"NFL is taking hard look at multiple league events, including Las Vegas draft. Raiders owner Mark Davis: 'The league office, the players association and the city and the state are working together. They’re making a measured decision. Healthy and safety will always will be No. 1.' "

The Lions aren't going to stop sending scouts and personnel out to pro days and it sounds like outside of addressing standard safety protocols, it will be business as usual for the NFL. 

Robert Klemko of The Washington Post has asked what many have wondered amid fears of widespread infection.

Klemko tweeted Wednesday, "How is the NFL going to justify pro days with a traveling group of 200 scouts split across four regions interacting with 60 staff/players at 100 colleges?"

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended play until further notice following the conclusion of action.

Two players on the Utah Jazz have preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.

Those players are Jazz center Rudy Gobert and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell. 

With more and more cases being announced, we will pay close attention to how the NFL proceeds moving forward.

NOTE: SI All Lions reached out to the Detroit Lions for comment, but have yet to hear back. 

Related

Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

Detroit Lions Guide to Free Agency 

Could OG Andrus Peat Be a Viable Replacement for Graham Glasgow?

Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Comments (1)
DetroitsFinest1
DetroitsFinest1

It probably slows down soon

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Shelby Harris is Low Risk, High Reward Option for Defensive Line

Denver Broncos are not likely to retain defensive end Shelby Harris. Read why he could be a fit for the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions 7-Round Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier's 7-Round Detroit Lions Mock Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

paisty

All Lions: Who Could Replace Graham Glasgow?

Here's a look at the latest Lions news and notes from around the web for Wednesday, March 11

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

Lions Fan Tweets Darius Slay "Honor Your Damn Contract and Shut Up"

Lions fan expresses that cornerback Darius Slay should honor the terms of his current contract with the Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Lionsmain

Could OG Andrus Peat Be a Viable Replacement for Graham Glasgow?

Logan Lamorandier opines regarding whether OG Andrus Peat would be a viable replacement for Graham Glasgow

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should Lions Seriously Consider Drafting QB Jalen Hurts?

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts has been steadily moving up draft boards. Should the Lions draft him on Day two?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Detroit Lions Guide to Free Agency

Our Rachel Marie provides her dos and don'ts for the Lions as they get ready for the start of NFL free agency a week from today

rachelmariesports

Draft Profile: Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels

Logan Lamorandier profiles Nebraska NT Darrion Daniels in his latest draft profile

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lionsmain

Post Combine Mock Draft Roundup

Many draft analysts have reverted back to Lions selecting CB Jeff Okudah in latest round of mock drafts

John Maakaron

by

Chief Peshwego

Graham Glasgow: “I’m Bummed that I’m Not Able to Stay"

Detroit Lions will likely move on from Graham Glasgow this offseason

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1