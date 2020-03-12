Should Lions Be Traveling All Over the Country Amid CoronaVirus Scare?

As daily news comes out regarding the ramifications of the COVID-19 virus, the Detroit Lions appear to be operating as normal.

Oklahoma held its prospect pro day on Wednesday and Clemson is holding theirs Thursday.

General manager Bob Quinn was in attendance Wednesday for Oklahoma's pro day, while head Matt Patricia was seen chatting with Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as their pro day began.

Panic and anxiety has started to sweep the country -- and while many leagues are currently shutting down events to the public, we have yet to hear about NFL events being cancelled.

According to Cowboys reporter, Michael Gehlken:

"NFL is taking hard look at multiple league events, including Las Vegas draft. Raiders owner Mark Davis: 'The league office, the players association and the city and the state are working together. They’re making a measured decision. Healthy and safety will always will be No. 1.' "

The Lions aren't going to stop sending scouts and personnel out to pro days and it sounds like outside of addressing standard safety protocols, it will be business as usual for the NFL.

Robert Klemko of The Washington Post has asked what many have wondered amid fears of widespread infection.

Klemko tweeted Wednesday, "How is the NFL going to justify pro days with a traveling group of 200 scouts split across four regions interacting with 60 staff/players at 100 colleges?"

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended play until further notice following the conclusion of action.

Two players on the Utah Jazz have preliminarily tested positive for coronavirus.

Those players are Jazz center Rudy Gobert and shooting guard Donovan Mitchell.

With more and more cases being announced, we will pay close attention to how the NFL proceeds moving forward.

NOTE: SI All Lions reached out to the Detroit Lions for comment, but have yet to hear back.

