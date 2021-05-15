Should WR Dede Westbrook Consider 'Prove-It' Deal with Detroit Lions?

Is free agent wide receiver Dede Westbrook worth a look by the Detroit Lions?

The Detroit Lions are still in search of some wide receiver help, and Dede Westbrook just may be the answer.

This past offseason, the Lions added Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams, Damion Ratley and Kalif Raymond in an attempt to overhaul their wide receivers room.

The 27-year-old wideout presumably may only be offered a 'prove-it' deal by interested teams at this stage of free agency.

© Bob Self via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Westbrook, a fourth-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2017, has recorded 160 catches for 1,720 yards and nine touchdowns in his first four seasons in the league.

He was only able to appear in two games last season due to suffering a season-ending ACL injury in October.

Westbrook was one of just 23 players to have catches 66 or more receptions in both 2018 and 2019, according to CBS Sports.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported earlier this week that members of the Kansas City Chiefs roster reached out to Westbrook last weekend to gauge his interest in joining them in their efforts to win the Lombardi Trophy again.

At this point, multiple organizations have expressed interests in his services -- including the Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Lions are able to secure Westbrook's services, it would be a fairly safe, low-risk, high-reward type of signing by Detroit's front office.

