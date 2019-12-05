Should the Lions Consider Hiring Ron Rivera as Next Defensive Coordinator?

Ron Rivera, who led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl in 2015, was fired on Tuesday after eight and half years as the Panthers' head coach.

Carolina, which has fallen to 5-7 on the year following an embarrassing loss to the Washington Redskins Sunday, promoted secondary coach Perry Fewell to replace Rivera on an interim basis.

Given the high coaching turnover rate in the NFL, there will likely be plenty of suitors and openings for Rivera to pursue this offseason.

Rivera is still a good coach, but it was time for a change of scenery.

The Panthers have a new owner in David Tepper, and the team has become stagnant over the past few seasons.

How does this relate to the Lions, you may be wondering?

Well, as the Lions' defense continues to tailspin out of control, it's fair to say that, at the very least, Detroit defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni is firmly on the hot seat.

Could general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia go out of their comfort zone -- much as they did with hiring offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell -- and add "Riverboat Ron" to the coaching staff?

Of course, it's a long shot to actually happen, but it's been a question that has been floated around by many fans.

Before Rivera's stint in Carolina, he had spent the previous six of seven years as a defensive coordinator: three years with the San Diego Chargers (2008–2010) and another three with the Chicago Bears (2004–2006).

What's unique about his time in both of those places was that he ran a 4-3 defense in Chicago yet a 3-4 defense while with the Chargers.

With Patricia's defense labeled as a "multiple" defense, Rivera would be a natural fit.

And maybe a new perspective with experience could be the boost the Lions' defense needs.

As a defensive coordinator, Rivera had plenty of success. There was a reason he got a head coaching gig.

Below are the NFL ranks for his teams when he was a coordinator:

Year Yards Allowed Points Allowed

2004 21st 13th

2005 1st 2nd

2006 5th 3rd

2008 25th 15th

2009 16th 11th

2010 1st 10th

As you can see, when given the responsibility of only handling the defense, Rivera has a track record of turning things around. Even as a head coach, the defense was almost always formidable.

Year Yards Allowed Points Allowed

2011 28th 27th

2012 10th 18th

2013 2nd 2nd

2014 10th 21st

2015 6th 6th

2016 21st 26th

2017 7th 22nd

2018 15th 19th

It's not often you can find a defensive coordinator with a resume like Rivera's.

Ultimately, this whole point will be moot if Rivera gets another head coaching job.

It's unlikely that Rivera won't be the head man of another NFL franchise in the near future.

However, in the meantime, maybe the Lions could bring in Rivera to work alongside another defensive "guru" in Patricia.

You know what they say ... two gurus are better than one.

