Bet on the Lions in 2020.

Not my words, but the words of Pro Football Network betting analyst Drew Haynes.

Citing a variety of reasons, he believes the Lions are worth betting on when it comes to the over/under 6.5-win wager.

As Haynes writes,

"With the injection of talent, the regressing rivals in the NFC North and the value presented on sportsbooks based on low expectations in 2020, I am wrapping up this Detroit Lions betting preview by advising these plays, which I have of course also made. Lions over 6.5 wins (-130) 5 units (Max Bet) Lions to win the NFC North (+650) 2 units"

He's very bullish on the Lions winning at least seven games in 2020.

Meanwhile, when it comes to winning the division, he's not as optimistic.

I don't blame him, as at the present moment, the Packers -- the reigning NFC North champions -- and the Vikings both seem to be better equipped to win the division than the Lions.

The safest bet of the two is definitely Detroit head coach Matt Patricia & Co. winning more than 6.5 games this upcoming season.

Let's take a look now at some more trending Lions stories from around the web on Friday, July 3:

USA Today Lions Wire's Jeff Risdon rewatches -- so the rest of us don't have to -- and puts together a "notebook" on Detroit's Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders last season.

MLive.com Lions beat writer Benjamin Raven highlights the top 10 passing yards leaders in Detroit history.

Pride of Detroit's Jeremy Reisman lists veteran Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola as the fifth-worst salary-cap hit for the organization in 2020.

DetroitLions.com columnist Mike O'Hara recaps what was learned from the Lions' virtual offseason program.

