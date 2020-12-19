SI NFL Team Publishers Week 15 Predictions

Read more on who the NFL team publishers believe will be victorious in Week 15 of the NFL season

Week 15 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

Despite trying to give the game away, the Los Angeles Chargers held on to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-27 in overtime on Thursday Night Football.

Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 22 of 32 passes for 314 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.

Many were impressed with the play of Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota, who finished with 226 passing yards, 88 rushing yards and two total touchdowns in his debut appearance under center for Las Vegas.

Credit goes to SI publisher Alain Poupart (Dolphins), who correctly picked 12 of 16 games last week.

Yours truly also picked 9 of 16 games correctly in Week 14.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 62% of games (131-76-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

