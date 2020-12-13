SI NFL Team Publishers Week 14 Predictions

Week 14 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

On Thursday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams were able to defeat the New England Patriots, 24-3.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff threw for 137 yards and one touchdown in the victory. The Patriots defense was able to pick him off on one occasion, but he was able to score on a QB sneak. The victory was his first against New England.

Credit goes to SI publishers Joshua Brisco (Chiefs), Patricia Traina (Giants) and Jake Arthur (Colts), who correctly picked 11 of 15 games last week.

Yours truly also picked 9 of 15 games correctly in Week 13.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 63% of games (122-69-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

