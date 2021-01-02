SI NFL Team Publishers Week 17 Predictions

Read more on who the NFL team publishers believe will be victorious in Week 17 of the NFL season.

Week 17 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

Many believe that the final week of the regular season doesn't have much meaning.

This season, with an expanded playoff, there are still playoff berths to be determined this week.

"Seven of the 14 playoff berths still have yet to be clinched, the first time half have been open in the season’s final week since 1994. The seven open spots also tie 1989 for the most in NFL history in Week 17, and the 11 teams still alive for the postseason is the most since 2008," per the Washington Post.

Credit goes to SI publisher Patricia Traina (Giants), who correctly picked 13 of 16 games last week.

Yours truly also picked 12 of 16 games correctly in Week 16.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 64% of games (155-84-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

