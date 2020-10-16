SI NFL Team Publishers Week 6 Predictions

Week 6 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered an already prolific offense by acquiring veteran running back Le'Veon Bell this week.

Originally, the Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

However, the Bills-Titans Week 5 game was postponed until Tuesday because of the Titans' rampant coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, there was no scheduled Thursday night game this week.

This week, there were several selections that were unanimous among the SI NFL Team publishers.

Among them, all selected the Baltimore Ravens to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, yours truly was able to go 10-4 (52-24-1) and is inching up the leaderboard near the top of the pack by correctly picking 68% of games through Week 5.

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

