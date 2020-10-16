SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 6 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 6 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

The Kansas City Chiefs bolstered an already prolific offense by acquiring veteran running back Le'Veon Bell this week. 

Originally, the Buffalo Bills were supposed to host the Chiefs on  Thursday Night Football. 

However, the Bills-Titans Week 5 game was postponed until Tuesday because of the Titans' rampant coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, there was no scheduled Thursday night game this week. 

This week, there were several selections that were unanimous among the SI NFL Team publishers. 

Among them, all selected the Baltimore Ravens to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, yours truly was able to go 10-4 (52-24-1) and is inching up the leaderboard near the top of the pack by correctly picking 68% of games through Week 5.

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions:

Matthew Stafford Passes Being Dropped at Highest Rate in NFL

Lions Looking to Simplify Defense

Why Has Linebacker Jamie Collins Struggled?

Lions' Week 6 Thursday Injury Report: Ragnow, Peterson Out

Lions Have 43 QB Pressures, While Aaron Donald Has 33 Himself

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lions Have 43 Total QB Pressures, While Aaron Donald Has 33 Himself

Read more on the Detroit Lions and their efforts to improve the pass rush.

John Maakaron

by

Daniel Kelly

4 Teams That Could Trade for Matthew Stafford

What four teams could be potential trade destinations for Matthew Stafford this offseason? Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

robbytheLionsupprote

Who's the Odd Man Out on the Lions' Offensive Line?

Read more on who should be the odd man out on the Detroit Lions' offensive line

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Are You Rooting for the Lions to Lose to the Jaguars?

If the Detroit Lions lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars, there is a reasonable chance head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn would be dismissed.

John Maakaron

by

Rogerwilcoe

Stafford: 'I've Got as Much Juice as I've Ever Had'

Read more on Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's comments when asked about losing his "killer instinct"

John Maakaron

Should the Detroit Lions Sign Le'Veon Bell?

Read more on if the Detroit Lions should pursue former New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

3 Keys to Victory for Lions against Jaguars

Read more on the three keys to victory for the DetroiLions Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Odds of Matthew Stafford Getting Traded to Dallas Cowboys

Read more on the odds of Matthew Stafford being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

Vito Chirco

Matthew Stafford’s Passes Being Dropped at Highest NFL Rate

Read more on Matthew Stafford’s passes being dropped at the highest rate in the NFL

Logan Lamorandier

Lions Looking to Simplify Defense

Read more on how the DetroiLions are looking to simplify their defense going into their Week 6 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars

Vito Chirco

by

Lionssuperfan