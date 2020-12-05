SI NFL Team Publishers Week 13 Predictions

Week 13 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

Two of the interesting matchups take place in the AFC this week.

The Cleveland Browns travel to Tennessee to face the Titans led by running back Derrick Henry and the Indianapolis Colts will visit the Houston Texans.

Credit goes to SI publishers Joshua Brisco (Chiefs), Philip Wilson (Colts) and James Rapien (Bengals), who correctly picked 12 of 16 games last week.

Yours truly also picked 11 of 16 games correctly in Week 12.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 64% of games (113-63-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

