SI.com
AllLions
HomeNewsPodcastsPollsOnePride+
Search

SI NFL Team Publishers Week 13 Predictions

John Maakaron

Week 13 of the NFL regular season is now upon us.

Two of the interesting matchups take place in the AFC this week. 

The Cleveland Browns travel to Tennessee to face the Titans led by running back Derrick Henry and the Indianapolis Colts will visit the Houston Texans.

Credit goes to SI publishers Joshua Brisco (Chiefs), Philip Wilson (Colts) and James Rapien (Bengals), who correctly picked 12 of 16 games last week.

Yours truly also picked 11 of 16 games correctly in Week 12.

On the season, I have settled into the middle of the leaderboard, correctly picking 64% of games (113-63-1).

In the coming weeks, SI All Lions will publish weekly NFL predictions from the team of NFL publishers.

Picks will also be included weekly from the team of SI Fantasy and SI Gambling experts.

Be sure to check back weekly to see who ends up the leader at the end of the season.

More from SI All Lions:

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Report: Lions Planning to Waive Wide Receiver Marvin Hall

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Dan Orlovsky Shares Why Robert Saleh Should Be At Top of Lions List

Can Eric Bieniemy Save Matthew Stafford's Career

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast. 

THANKS FOR READING ALL LIONS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tony Dungy Says Lions Should Bring Back Jim Caldwell

Former NFL head coach Tony Dungy says Jim Caldwell deserves a second chance as head coach of the Detroit Lions.

John Maakaron

by

Metzhaus

Jim Caldwell Hints Ford Family Was Duped by Matt Patricia

Read more on Jim Caldwell's appearance on "The Adam Schefter Podcast"

John Maakaron

by

sammmm

GM Rumor: Lions Interested in John Dorsey to Replace Bob Quinn

Read more on a potential candidate to become the Detroit Lions next general manager.

John Maakaron

by

Tefkam

My Plan for Matthew Stafford

Read more on what the Lions' plan for Matthew Stafford should be

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

Pros and Cons of Chris Spielman as Next Lions General Manager

Read more on former Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Spielman's candidacy for the general manager vacancy.

Vito Chirco

by

tanner1919

Lions' Week 13 Friday Injury Report: Golladay, Hand, Okudah Out

Read more on the Detroit Lions' Week 13 injury report released Friday.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Should the Lions Pursue Doug Pederson?

Read more on whether the Lions should pursue Philadelphia's Doug Pederson to be their next head coach

Logan Lamorandier

by

SpartanSports

Matthew Stafford Could Win Super Bowl with One Team in 2021

Read more on the one NFL team Matthew Stafford could win the Lombardi Trophy with in 2021.

John Maakaron

3 Positions Detroit Lions Must Target in 2021 NFL Draft

Here are the three positions the Lions must target in the 2021 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

SpartanSports

Scouting Amani Oruwariye

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly provides his scouting report on Lions second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye

Daniel Kelly