Smith, Campbell Among Highest PFF-Graded Lions Against Bears
The Detroit Lions continued rocking with their 10th straight win, advancing to 11-1 on the season with a 23-20 win over the Chicago Bears.
Detroit's offensive line, which is considered to be one of the best in the league, performed at a high level, particularly in the first half. For their efforts, Detroit's three highest Pro Football Focus-graded players were all offensive linemen.
Kevin Zeitler was the highest-ranked Lion at 91.0, while Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow were graded at 88.9 and Frank Ragnow, respectively.
"It's huge, huge for the city, huge for us. Me personally, I hadn't won on Thanksgiving," Ragnow said. "So it'll be nice to go home and enjoy Thanksgiving dinner actually smiling."
The defense was paced by Josh Paschal, who only played seven snaps before leaving with an injury, and Za'Darius Smith. The trio of Smith, Al-Quadin Muhammad and DJ Reader combined for 4.5 sacks and 18 total pressures. In total, Smith had the highest PFF grade among any defender with 10 or more snaps with a 77.5 mark.
Here are the Lions' highest and lowest PFF-graded players from Thursday's game against the Bears, with a minimum of 10 snaps played.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RG Kevin Zeitler – 91.0
- RT Penei Sewell – 88.9
- C Frank Ragnow – 84.0
- QB Jared Goff – 74.9
- RB David Montgomery – 72.1
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE Sam LaPorta — 66.4
- TE Brock Wright – 63.2
- WR Jameson Williams – 56.3
- LT Dan Skipper – 53.3
- LG Graham Glasgow – 50.7
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Za’Darius Smith – 77.5
- DE Al-Quadin Muhammad – 73.2
- LB Jack Campbell – 68.5
- CB Khalil Dorsey – 65.4
- LB Ezekiel Turner – 63.0
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Trevor Nowaske – 52.5
- DT Levi Onwuzurike – 51.1
- CB Terrion Arnold – 46.1
- CB Amik Robertson – 44.2
- DT Mekhi Wingo – 29.9