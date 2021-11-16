What Fans Are Saying About Lions Bringing In Kickers For Tryouts

The Detroit Lions will be holding kicking tryouts this week after Ryan Santoso missed an extra point and a field goal in overtime in Week 10.

After battling the Pittsburgh Steelers for 60 minutes on the road at Heinz Field, the Detroit Lions had an opportunity to earn head coach Dan Campbell his first victory at the helm.

Unfortunately, kicker Ryan Santoso, who was brought up from the team's practice squad due to Austin Seibert's hip injury, badly missed a 48-yard field goal attempt in overtime.

Seibert is currently on the Lions injured reserve list and will miss games against the Cleveland Browns and Chicago Bears.

Following a 16-16 tie, Campbell was asked at his Monday media session about the kicking situation of his team.

"We’re going to bring some guys in, work them out, and just see who the best man for the job is," Campbell said.

“In terms of going through a bunch of kickers, I would say fortunately that position there’s a few more on teams now because of COVID protocols, so some teams have a guy on practice squad like we do,” special teams coordinator Dave Fipp said back in late September. “But if there’s a position where you’re going to need to pull somebody up and play a guy, that’s usually not the worst one just because there’s a lot of talented guys out there that can come in and make kicks."

Here is a sample of the reaction online to Detroit holding kicker tryouts this week.

