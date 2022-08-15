Look: Spartan Tries to Get Aidan Hutchinson to Sign MSU Football

The rivalry on and off the field between the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines will never end.

Monday at Detroit Lions practice, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel brought her family to observe practice at the team's Allen Park practice facility.

Naturally, one of the most popular players fans visiting want to see on the field and interact with after practice is Aidan Hutchinson.

Detroit's No. 2 overall pick was approached by Nessel's son wanting a football autographed.

One problem.

It was a football Michigan State head football coach Mel Tucker had given her for the ex-Wolverine to sign.

The interesting thing would have been if Hutchinson actually agreed to sign it.

As you could expect, Hutchinson quickly walked away and did not oblige, as the young Spartan was left hanging.

Nessel posted on social media, "What happened when my smart ass Spartan son tried to get @aidanhutch97 to sign the MSU football @coach_mtucker was kind enough to give me. NOPE. #Lions #One Pride."

The Lions will now be turning their attention to preparing for joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts.

Following the preseason game against the Falcons, Hutchinson was asked about his self-criticism when he watches the film from the game.

“Obviously, no game is perfect," he said. "I was out there for a few plays and have got to clean some things up. Just to trust my instincts a little better.”

“I thought from afar without watching the tape, I thought he did some good things. For sure," head coach Dan Campbell said.