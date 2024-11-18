St. Brown, Goff Among Highest PFF-Graded Lions Against Jaguars
The Detroit Lions were rolling on all cylinders in Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, scoring touchdowns on each of their first seven drives en route to a 52-6 victory.
Detroit's offense was working at a high level, while the defense was sturdy and kept the Jaguars out of the end zone. After sputtering on the road in a comeback win over the Texans, quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed an elite performance and finished with a perfect passer rating.
"He's a beast. He's been like that all year. You give him protection, time, he's gonna find open receivers," said wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. "Whether it's 20 yards down the field, 50 yards down the field or two yards down the field, and then we've got our backs that catch it and make plays."
Goff and St. Brown were the Lions' two highest-graded players by Pro Football Focus, as Goff finished with a 93.5 mark while St. Brown had a 92.4 grade after notching a career-high with 161 receiving yards.
Here are the highest and lowest PFF-graded Lions with a minimum of 10 snaps played in Sunday's game.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- QB Jared Goff – 93.5
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown – 92.4
- OT Kevin Zeitler – 90.6
- QB Hendon Hooker – 85.7
- C Frank Ragnow – 83.5
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- TE James Mitchell – 60.4
- TE Brock Wright – 59.1
- TE Shane Zylstra – 53.1
- WR Allen Robinson – 47.6
- C Michael Neise – 47.4
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- FS Kerby Joseph – 89.9
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez – 80.9
- LB Alex Anzalone – 75.1
- CB Amik Robertson – 68.1
- CB Terrion Arnold – 67.2
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Josh Paschal – 58.7
- CB Kindle Vildor – 56.3
- CB Carlton Davis – 50.3
- DE James Houston – 46.6
- DT Levi Onwuzurike – 36.2