Matthew Stafford: 'Just Another Football Game' Once Ball Is Snapped

Matthew Stafford was asked about playing his former team following the Los Angeles Rams victory over the New York Giants.

The Los Angeles Rams have started their season 5-1 after defeating the New York Giants, 38-11, on the road at MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford spent the first 12 seasons of his career attempting to turn around the fortunes of a franchise that had struggled to sustain any sort of momentum over the past few decades.

After a tumultuous three-year period with Matt Patricia at the helm, Stafford requested to part ways with the Lions organization following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Immediately following the Rams victory, Stafford was asked his initial thoughts on playing his old team.

"Just like every other game," Stafford said via ESPN. "It's an NFL opponent coming into our building."

Stafford also noted, "In pregame, am I going to be saying hey to some old teammates and friends, the Ford family, hopefully, if they make the trip? Absolutely. I've got nothing but great relationships with people over there, so have a lot of respect for the organization, the team, the ownership."

During his tenure, Stafford and the Lions finished with a 74-90-1 record.

Stafford, through six games playing in Sean McVay's offense, has passed for 16 touchdowns.

"It will be just another football game once the ball is snapped," Stafford said.

On the other side, Jared Goff punted when asked about playing the Rams next week following the Lions loss to the Bengals.

