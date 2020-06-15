AllLions
All Lions: Matthew Stafford Could Have Best Season of Career

John Maakaron

Matthew Stafford could be on the verge of having the best season of his 12-year NFL career.

That’s the opinion of Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports, who believes Stafford is the best quarterback in the NFC North and the No. 7 best quarterback in the National Football League. 

“It continues to fly under the radar that Stafford was on pace to throw for 4,998 yards, 38 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 2019 before an injury ended his season after eight games,” Wagner-McGough writes.

“With Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones still around, and T.J. Hockenson entering Year 2, Stafford is poised to pick up where he left off,” Wagner-McGough explains. “Assuming he can stay healthy this time around, Stafford has a legitimate chance to put together the best season of his career. He's never been better equipped to do so. That's why he's ranked seventh on a list that doesn't include Aaron Rodgers. I think he's going to be the best quarterback in the NFC North in 2020.”

Let's take a look around the web now for more of the latest Lions news:

  • Jeff Risdon of USA Today's Lions Wire reports on how the Lions were the closest NFL team to breaking even in penalties in 2019.
  • Jeremy Reisman at Pride of Detroit details how WR Quintez Cephus wants to invite anyone frustrated or angry with current events to have a personal chat with him.
  • Connor Orr of Sports Illustrated identified each NFC team's biggest weakness.
  • Pete Rogers has his own unique take on how he thinks the Lions uniform could look. On his Instagram page, Rogers explains, "Throwing it back to their old racing stripe logo on the sleeve."

