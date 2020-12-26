Matthew Stafford Injured against Buccaneers

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has left the team's nationally televised Week 16 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a meaningless game, Detroit's offense was already trailing, 6-0, when Stafford was injured on the team's opening offensive possession of the afternoon.

Early in the first quarter, Stafford was pressured by the Bucs' Devon White. While he was not taken down, White stepped on Stafford's foot on a second-down play.

It appears as though Stafford cannot withstand weight being put on his right foot.

He was observed hopping to the tunnel entrance just behind the Lions' bench.

Backup quarterback Chase Daniel is now in to lead Detroit's offense.

Meanwhile, Stafford is questionable to return to the game.

This season, Stafford has been dealing with injured ribs and ligament issues on the thumb of his throwing hand.

Despite the myriad of injuries, Stafford has appeared in every game this season for the team he has led for the past 12 seasons.

Detroit will play the Minnesota Vikings in its season finale next Sunday at Ford Field.

More from SI All Lions:

3 Players That Must Shine to Defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Predictions: Buccaneers-Lions

5 Defensive Players Lions Can Build Around

Christmas Wishes for the Detroit Lions

3 Things Robert Prince Can Do Differently than Darrell Bevell

Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Marvin Jones Jr. Has Never Fumbled

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @detroitpodcast