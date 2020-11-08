SI.com
AllLions
Matthew Stafford Leaves Vikings Game with Apparent Head Injury

John Maakaron

What was already a rough afternoon became much worse for the Detroit Lions. 

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has left today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, after his head hit the leg of Minnesota defenders Armon Watts and Eric Wilson on a sack.

The game referee, Clete Blakeman, observed that Stafford was slow to get up, and requested that Stafford be taken off of the football field.

Stafford was first looked at in the medical tent, and then was sent off to the locker room. 

He did not return, and finished the contest 23-of-32 for 211 yards, a touchdown and two costly second-half interceptions.

The turnovers came on back-to-back offensive drives for the Lions.

On the 2020 season, Detroit's longtime franchise passer has now thrown seven interceptions -- and many of them coming at hugely inopportune times.

Chase Daniel, who prepared all week as if he was the starter, came in to run a single play, prior to kicker Matt Prater successfully making a 45-yard field goal.

