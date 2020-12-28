Stafford: 'Tough For Me to Even Wrap My Head Around' Team Drafting Replacement

Matthew Stafford is not ready just yet to think about the Detroit Lions drafting his replacement

Matthew Stafford has been the franchise passer in Detroit for the past 12 NFL seasons.

He has seen his fair share of ups and downs -- mostly downs -- throughout his tenure in Motown.

It is challenging to go 24 hours without having some type of discussion with colleagues and Lions fans regarding his tenure and how his future in Motown should play out following the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Some can't fathom the idea of Stafford playing for another organization, while others are willing to aid him with packing his bags on his way out of town.

One of the biggest questions Detroit's next regime must answer is what the future will look like for the polarizing quarterback.

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

During his media session with Detroit reporters Monday, Stafford was asked how he would deal with the organization deciding to draft his replacement this offseason.

With Detroit currently holding the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the possibility becomes even more realistic.

"That's so hypothetical. And so far in the future, it's tough for me to even wrap my head around that," Stafford told reporters during a video conference.

He added, "So many decisions that are out of my control. All I know is that I would --wherever I'm at -- if I'm here or if I'm somewhere else, I'll be doing everything I can to try to be as good of a football player and as good a teammate as I possibly can be. That's something that I've always tried to be and will continue to try to be, as long as I play this game."

Reacting to J.J. Watt's Week 16 postgame comments

Following the Houston Texans' loss to the Bengals Sunday, 37-31, veteran defensive end J.J. Watt had a memorable postgame media session. He detailed why it should not be that difficult for professional athletes to prepare and stay ready to play, despite facing numerous adversities or having "nothing to play for."

Stafford's wife Kelly took to Instagram Sunday, and noted, "Someone finally said it. If you don't wanna do it...don't worry, someone else will replace you real quick."

Matthew Stafford responded to the viral clip during his press conference.

"I haven't seen it. I read a little bit of the transcript, some quotes or something somewhere," Stafford said. "I totally understand what he's saying. We have a job to do. This is what we love to do. This is what we get paid to do. There's a responsibility to go out there and play and (to) play at a high level and do everything you can to help your team win. And, I think that's what he was trying to talk about. I know he's a fierce competitor. I played against him many times. The guy comes out every Sunday ready to play, and does everything he can to try and help his team win. Obviously, he's a well-respected voice in our league."

Watt also pointed out how the people most disappointed by poor play out on the field are paying customers and those loyal to a team -- even when times are tough.

Stafford echoed those same sentiments when discussing supporters of the Lions.

"There's a lot of people invested in this team. Like you said, our people, the city, fans, us players, coaches, and we all want better. I obviously want to be playing in big-time games and win for this organization, as well," Stafford commented. "So, I've got a lot of work to do and you know, (to) try to be as good as we can. And frankly, that starts this Sunday in Minnesota, being able to go out there and compete and play at a high level and hopefully get a win against a division opponent."

More from SI All Lions:

Detroit Lions Release Safety Jayron Kearse

How Far Could Lions Fall in 2021 NFL Draft with Victory over Vikings

Ranking Detroit's 4 Worst Performances in 2020

Detroit Lions Must Find New Backup Quarterbacks

Pros and Cons of Detroit Lions Hiring Urban Meyer

Christmas Wishes for the Detroit Lions

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.