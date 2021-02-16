Stafford's Quick Reaction Rescues Daughter

Watch as Matthew Stafford's quick awareness helps to prevent a serious injury to one of his four daughters.

Parents have all been in the unenviable task of caring for a young child that accidentally injures themselves.

And, there is no worse feeling than the feeling of guilt when a young child injures themselves.

On Monday evening, a video from Stafford's home showed former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford watching his children.

His wife Kelly posted on social media the video that showcased just how quick Stafford was to react to a near accident.

As his young daughter was approaching the edge of the bed, her momentum carried her off of it.

Stafford quickly reacted and grabbed her right foot, preventing her from falling on her face and a subsequent potentially serious injury.

Despite the fact that Matthew and Kelly are moving out to Los Angeles in the near future, Stafford and his family plan on returning to the Motor City often.

They recently made a $1 million donation to fund an educational center that will aid the youth for generations to come.

"All four of my girls are gonna say they were born in Detroit, Michigan," Stafford said in a recent Free Press interview. "And, at some point in their lives, they’re gonna want to know more about it. So, it's gonna be awesome to bring them back and say this is where we lived, and these are the restaurants and the parks we used to take you to. But, this is what we’re proudest of."



More from SI All Lions:

Ragnow: 'I'm Going to Embrace Jared Goff'

NFL Analyst: Okudah 'Most Disappointing' First-Round Pick

Matthew Stafford Has Contacted Jared Goff

Lions 3-Round Mock Draft: Improving the Defense

Stafford Reveals He 'Loved' Playing for Jim Caldwell

Detroit Lions Mock Draft 1.0

Get the latest Detroit Lions news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI All Lions page. Mobile users click the notification bell. Be sure to follow us on Twitter @DetroitPodcast.