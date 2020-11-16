SI.com
Stafford Undergoing Tests to Ensure No Structural Damage of Injured Hand

John Maakaron

Against the Washington Football Team, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford suffered an injury to his thumb on his throwing hand.

Stafford remained in the football game and led the team to a 30-27 victory in dramatic fashion, as Matt Prater kicked a 59-yard game-winning field goal with no time left on the clock. 

“Yeah, I don’t know. I will let you know later," Stafford explained when he was asked about his injured hand Sunday. "I’ve got to go get it looked at. But just I don’t know what happened. It was only a play where I got sacked. They had a personal foul, so the next time I gripped the ball to throw it, it didn’t feel so hot, but I’ll let you know later.”

On Monday, it was reported that Detroit's franchise passer will be undergoing further testing.

"#Lions QB Matthew Stafford had tests on his thumb after the game, but source said there was not much concern going forward. X-Rays negative. Though he may be limited some this week, the initial belief is he won’t miss game time," NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted. 

Stafford will undergo more testing on his injured right hand on Monday to ensure there is no structural damage. 

Against Washington, the 12-year veteran went 24-of-33 for 276 yards and 3 touchdowns. 

Marvin Jones on D'Andre Swift: "The Dude is a Crazy Playmaker"

Twitter Reacts: Being Top Mediocre Football Team Not Acceptable

Matthew Stafford Is 'Never Going to Apologize' for Winning

Lions Blow Another Lead, Hang on to Defeat Washington, 30-27

Matt Prater's Late-Game Heroics Salvages Season, for Now

Predictions: Washington Football Team-Lions

