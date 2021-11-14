Ben Roethlisberger Will Miss Lions Game

The Detroit Lions may have just caught the ultimate break against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to NFL Network, veteran quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not suit up and play at Heinz Field.

Head coach Dan Campbell spoke on Friday about what has made the Steelers successful this season.

“They know their scheme in and out because they have done it for so long. So, they know -- like, they know their own blind spots if you will and sometimes that’s what makes you some of the great ones is because they know how they’re going to be attacked and they’re really good at that," Campbell said.

Campbell added, "They’ve got some players that you can draw up all kinds of good stuff, but when you’ve got (T.J.) Watt off the edge and you’ve got (Cameron Heyward) 97 in there and then these backers can run, (Devin Bush) 55 can run. With what they have talent-wise, and then the fact that they’re -- man, they’re all high motor and they’re all going after the football and they understand their own schemes and how they’re being attacked. That’s what makes them hard, it really is."

Mason Rudolph gets the nod for the Steelers in Week 10 against the Lions, who are coming off of their bye week.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER