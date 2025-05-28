Study Finds Lions Have Foul-Mouthed Fans
The Detroit Lions' fan base certainly does not lack passion.
Ford Field has routinely been packed with the Lions' faithful, and the team's recent success has led to the stadium becoming one of the toughest places for opposing teams to steal wins.
In a recent study from Bookies.com exploring which NFL team has the most foul-mouthed fans, the Lions' fan base ranked 10th.
The study was conducted by evaluating each team's subreddit, with teams ranked based on the most swear words used per 1,000 posts. Detroit fans' 103 posts with swear words per 1,000 posts was 10th amidst the league's 32 teams.
Last season, the Lions ranked first in a similar study. This season, the New York Jets took the top spot with 154 posts involving swear words for every 1,000. Rounding out the top three were the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles with 147 and the Buffalo Bills with 137.
The Jets endured a turbulent season last year. Head coach Robert Saleh was fired just four weeks into the season, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to capture his elite form.
Ultimately, the team lost 11 of 13 games over the course of the season and finished 5-12 before hiring former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn as their new head coach.
Other teams from the midwest ranking above the Lions included the Chicago Bears, who were fifth, and the Cleveland Browns at seventh.
Elsewhere in the NFC North, the Minnesota Vikings were ranked right in the middle of the league at 16th, while the Green Bay Packers were tied for the least amount of swear words used with the Kansas City Chiefs at 72 for every 1,000 posts.