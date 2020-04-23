AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Draft Rumor: Surprise Team May Be Looking to Move Up to Pick No. 3

John Maakaron

Currently, the Lions have been rumored to be entertaining potential trade offers from the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

A new team has potentially entered the mix looking to secure the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. 

The Atlanta Falcons lost veteran Desmond Trufant in the offseason and could be in search of his replacement. 

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Wednesday, "Falcons been aggressive this week in calling teams high up, including trying to get all the way to #2 for Chase Young. WASH hasn’t seemed to entertain offers to get out."

In the last seven days, several reports have emerged regarding Atlanta being highly aggressive in their efforts to move up. Thomas Dimitroff, Atlanta's general manager, has been known in the past to make a splash in the Draft.

The Falcons currently possess pick No. 16 overall, and there have been significant reports indicating the team's desire to move up to select either defensive end Chase Young or cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Atlanta currently possesses six picks in this year’s draft, but just two of the top 75 picks. As a result, Dimitroff would have to get creative to entice Lions general manager Bob Quinn to move down into the middle of the first-round. 

Related

2020 NFL Draft Mock Draft Roundup 

Draft Rumor: Miami Dolphins Attempting to Trade for Third Pick without Giving Up Fifth Pick

All Lions: Lions' Trade Chances Entering 2020 NFL Draft

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread | Live Blog

2020 NFL Draft 'Wants'

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Poll: Who's Your Draft Crush for Detroit Lions?

Who do you want the Lions to draft on Thursday, Day 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft?

John Maakaron

by

Jmurdock

2020 NFL Draft Open Thread/Live Blog

The SI All Lions crew presents its LIVE blog for the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

by

Vito J.

Bust Meter: What are Chances DT Derrick Brown Will Be a Bust in Detroit?

What are the chances Derrick Brown will be a bust in Detroit?

John Maakaron

by

CroakedFN

Lions' Trade Chances Entering 2020 NFL Draft

Taking a look at the Detroit Lions' trade chances entering the 2020 NFL Draft

Dakota Brecht

by

DetroitsFinest1

2020 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: The Experts Have Weighed In

There is now an overwhelming consensus as to who the Detroit Lions are selecting in the first-round of the 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

NFL Draft Rumor: Not Out of Question Lions Draft OL in First-Round

Draft analysts express Lions could look to select left tackle of the future in early rounds of 2020 NFL Draft

John Maakaron

by

askepticsview

2020 NFL Draft ‘Wants’ for the Lions

Our Logan Lamorandier provides his 'wants’ for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

Sleepers for Lions to Target in 2020 NFL Draft

Our Logan Lamorandier highlights some sleepers for the Detroit Lions to target in the 2020 NFL Draft

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4U

3 Ways Detroit GM Bob Quinn Can Win the 2020 NFL Draft

Find out the three ways in which our Vito Chirco believes Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn can win the 2020 NFL Draft

Vito Chirco

Details of Lions Rob Gronkowski 2018 Trade Offer Revealed

Thankfully, Gronkowski declined to be traded to Detroit Lions

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1