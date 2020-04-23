Draft Rumor: Surprise Team May Be Looking to Move Up to Pick No. 3

Currently, the Lions have been rumored to be entertaining potential trade offers from the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants.

A new team has potentially entered the mix looking to secure the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Atlanta Falcons lost veteran Desmond Trufant in the offseason and could be in search of his replacement.

Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported Wednesday, "Falcons been aggressive this week in calling teams high up, including trying to get all the way to #2 for Chase Young. WASH hasn’t seemed to entertain offers to get out."

In the last seven days, several reports have emerged regarding Atlanta being highly aggressive in their efforts to move up. Thomas Dimitroff, Atlanta's general manager, has been known in the past to make a splash in the Draft.

The Falcons currently possess pick No. 16 overall, and there have been significant reports indicating the team's desire to move up to select either defensive end Chase Young or cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Atlanta currently possesses six picks in this year’s draft, but just two of the top 75 picks. As a result, Dimitroff would have to get creative to entice Lions general manager Bob Quinn to move down into the middle of the first-round.

