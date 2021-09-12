D'Andre Swift Addresses Potential Police Involvement Questions
Detroit Lions second-year running back D'Andre Swift spoke to the media for the first time, following an internet rumor that surfaced online earlier this week.
'I'm not here to address any internet rumors," Swift said.
When asked point blank if he was being investigated by the police in Philadelphia, Swift replied, "No, sir. Not to my knowledge, no."
Earlier this week, an image circulated all over social media that suggested the ex-Georgia Bulldogs running back was involved in a police matter in Philadelphia.
"We cannot comment on the contents as they pertain to ongoing criminal investigations; however, the PPD has opened an internal investigation into the validity of the image," Philadelphia police said in a released statement. "If the image is found to be authentic, the department will work to identify the person or persons responsible for its release and will seek appropriate action."
Offense's fourth-quarter comeback
While the Lions were trailing by a significant margin heading into the fourth quarter, the team rallied, and made the finish exciting for those who decided to remain at Ford Field.
“Somebody had to make a play," Swift said. "We were saying that every time we’d get back in the huddle, ‘Let’s make a play.’ We knew what was at stake, we knew what had to be done, we just didn’t get it done. Looking into the eyes of the guys that were in the huddle, nobody had any fear or anything like that. Somebody was going to make a play. We just came up short.”