Everyone's Saying Same Thing About D'Andre Swift

The Detroit Lions may have to use draft capital in 2023 to address their running back situation.

Despite being a full participant at practice last week, D'Andre Swift was only utilized in a limited role against the Miami Dolphins.

The speedy running back recorded only five carries, a season-low.

"We probably gave Swift one too many carries. We love Swift, I’m glad he’s out there, but he’s not back," Dan Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket on the Stoney & Jansen Show this week. "He’s giving us what he has but it’s just not -- so maybe give another one of those carries to Jamaal (Williams). These are things you go through and you learn and figure out what you can do better."

Swift admitted last week prior to the Week 8 contest that he was still no 100% recovered from the ankle and shoulder injuries that have impacted his 2022 season.

“I can’t say that (I’ll be 100% this year). I don’t know," said Swift. "All I can do is come in here every day and attack the rehab and just get better each day. I’m not 100%, no, but I’m out there with my team, and that’s what matters.”

Despite his injuries and limitations, the coaching staff is going to take every precaution to ensure the team gets the most out of their running back, when he is given an opportunity to play.

"We’re in constant communication with Swifty. He’s out there and he wanted to give it a go and we appreciate that, but we always have to gauge that," Campbell said. "We’ll see where he’s at this week. That’s something that we’ve thought about. We want to make sure that he’s up to feeling himself and that we can get the most out of him, whatever those are, even if that’s 10 reps. But we’ll gauge that this week, he’ll come out here and practice and we’ll see where it goes."

The reaction online from supporters has been an expression of disappointment, as another player the team drafted in the second round cannot stay healthy and consistently produce.

Many even wondered at the trade deadline if the team could move on from Swift by by trading him and receiving any sort of draft compensation.

“We hope (Swift will be 100%), but we’ll take it as it comes,” Campbell said after the Lions fifth straight loss Sunday. “It was good to -- look, at least we got him out there moving around. It’s better than him not being at the game. And let’s see if we can -- how he came out of this game and hopefully he’ll be a little bit better next week and maybe a little bit better the week after.”