T.J. Hockenson Traded to Minnesota Vikings

The Detroit Lions have decided to part ways with tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the Minnesota Vikings.

On Tuesday morning, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the potential of the team making a deal at the deadline.

“There’s a couple of things that I’ve heard, but nothing that I feel like that has legs yet,” Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket. "I know Brad is in constant communication with people and he’s gotten calls on different guys, but I don’t know if it’ll go anywhere or not right now.”

According to multiple reports, general manager Brad Holmes is reportedly getting a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 fourth-rounder back from Minnesota for the fourth-year tight end.

Also included in the deal are a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick being sent to Minnesota.

Detroit had decided prior to the 2022 season to exercise the fifth-year option on the talented tight end.

“That’s a whole lot of money, that’s life changing,” Hockenson said about the potential of negotiating a new deal in Detroit. “I’m already in a situation where my life has changed, and so all I really want to do is win. That’s all I really care about. Money is one thing, but when it hits the bank account is when it’s there. So, it doesn’t really matter to me."

But, a long-term contract extension was not in the cards in Detroit, based on Hockenson's productivity and usage in the offense.

