Tale of the Tape: Lions-Commanders
The Detroit Lions have their sights set on the Super Bowl, and the next step on their journey commences Saturday when they take on the Washington Commanders.
Detroit earned a first-round bye by claiming the No. 1 seed, and is now tasked with winning two games to reach the Super Bowl. Standing in the way are the Commanders, and it will be no easy task to get by a talented group, headlined by Rookie of the Year frontrunner Jayden Daniels.
Here's a look at which team holds the advantage in a number of different areas in Saturday's game.
Lions' Offense vs Commanders' Defense
Lions' passing game vs Commanders' pass defense: The Lions' wide receiving corps was one of the team's biggest question marks coming into the season, but has turned out to be a nice surprise. First-Team All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown is one of the game's best, while Jameson Williams broke out in his third season. Washington's secondary ranked 13th in pass defense, and Marshon Lattimore headlines a group that can given Detroit fits. However, the Lions can call upon any of Tim Patrick, Sam LaPorta or Jahmyr Gibbs to contribute in a pinch. They have too many weapons, and the Commanders will struggle to take all of them away. Advantage: Lions.
Lions' run game vs Commanders' run defense: The Commanders have two talented linebackers in Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu, along with the likes of Daron Payne and Dante Fowler Jr. up front. However, the group ranked 30th in the league against the run and the task won't be easy in stopping Detroit's two-headed monster in the backfield. The Lions can afford to be patient on the ground, and with Gibbs being a big play threat every time he touches the ball, eventually Detroit will be able to wear Washington down. Advantage: Lions.
Commanders' Offense vs Lions' Defense
Commanders' passing game vs Lions' pass defense: Jayden Daniels has been excellent against the blitz this season, ranking third in total QBR in those situations. With much of their opening-night defense decimated by injury, the Lions have deployed plenty of blitzes. Amik Robertson did a great job against Justin Jefferson in Week 18 and will have another tough test in Terry McLaurin. Daniels' legs will be a factor in this element of the game, as he can extend plays and allow his receivers to get open against the Lions' man coverage-heavy scheme. Zach Ertz will be a threat in the red zone, and Dyami Brown is coming off a career game against the Buccaneers. The Lions' secondary boasts arguably the league's best safety duo, setting up a fascinating matching of wits against the precocious rookie Daniels. The Lions' success will depend on the pass rush, and if they can't get home it could be a long night for the secondary. Advantage: Commanders.
Commanders' run game vs Lions' run defense: In addition to everything he did with his arm, Daniels also led the Commanders in rushing during the regular season with 891 yards. The Lions should expect a decent dose of read options and designed runs, with Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler also contributing. Detroit's run defense has been one of the league's best even in the midst of all the injuries, and having played against multiple running quarterbacks should put them in a position to have success. Daniels will be his most threatening in scramble situations, and if the Lions contain him in the pocket they should be able to harness the Commanders on the ground. Advantage: Lions.
Special teams
Detroit has had one of the league's best kicking games, as Jake Bates has been phenomenal throughout the year. Meanwhile, the Commanders have been forced to shuffle through kickers due to various injuries. Still, Zane Gonzalez has been solid and hit the game-winner in the Wild Card round. Kalif Raymond was a Second-Team All-Pro as a punt returner after leading the league in punt return yards this season. With Jack Fox being a First-Team All-Pro at punter, the Lions have the upper hand in special teams. Advantage: Lions.
Coaching
These two teams have coaches with similar styles, as both love to go for it on fourth down. Washington is first in the league with an 87 percent conversion rate (20-24), while the Lions seventh in conversion rate and fourth in attempts. It wouldn't be shocking to see fourth down conversions, or failures, define Saturday's game. Both teams are going to be ready to go and playing aggressive, so it should be a game filled with big plays and moments. These are two solid coaching staffs, and in particular the matchup that stands out is that between Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury and Lions DC Aaron Glenn. A slight overall edge goes to the Lions due to Ben Johnson dialing up the offense, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him break out a trick play or two. Advantage: Lions.